The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has highlighted that the Spanish Constitution is “the symbol of union of different visions“and “the fruit of an agreement” to build a common project. He has also expressed his wishes to the Congress of the Deputies in declarations at the communication mitjans, in addition to the commemorative acts of the 46th anniversary of the Magna Carta.

During the seva breu intervened, Illa has asserted that “The best way to defend the Constitution is not to appropriate it“com fan els qui “either they do not understand it or they use it as a blunt weapon.” Així mateix, has maintained that this text from 1978 has allowed “advance a little”, malgrat that it faces “remains a little” in àmbits with the accesses to the habitat, situated at the center of the concerns of Catalans.

The best way to defend the Constitution is not to appropriate it, because it is a symbol of union of different visions in favor of the common project that is Spain. With this Constitution we have made a lot of progress in recent years, but there is still a lot to advance in some… pic.twitter.com/yVC6UA9Axg — Salvador Illa Roca (@salvadorilla) December 6, 2024

In addition to attending the events of the Constitution Day, Ill maintain the line that began on October 12, when it will decide to participate in the official and institutional events in Madrid after 14 years of absence of the Catalan presidency in these celebrations .

The transfer of immigration powers

Pel que fa amb negotiaciones amb Together per al transfer of immigration powers to the GeneralitatIt has limited itself to showing “confidence that the things will inspire you.” At this time, Carles Puigdemont will offer a press tour from Brussels to evaluate the degree of compliment of the investiture chords of Pedro Sánchezsome pacts that, according to the party, present important flaws.

The Spanish Government, for its part, has assured that has accelerated the negotiations to make an agreement. In an informal conversation with the journalists, the Spanish president recalled that the conversations with the Board are in Marx, but they require “discretion.” “When I made an agreement we will explain it,” he said. Sánchez knew that the dialogue “cannot be eternalized” and that cal fer steps aviat.