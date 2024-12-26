The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illaasked this Wednesday to act with “conviction, ambition and capacity for agreement” among Catalans, to make “progress” Catalonia.

He said this after leading a delegation from his Government in the traditional floral offering to the grave of the former president of the Republican Generalitat Francesc Maciaon the 91st anniversary of his death, in the Montjuïc Cemetery.

Accompanied by his councilors, he wanted to “render tribute to the person who began the path of self-government in Catalonia”.

“There cannot be a large country that does not protect and vindicate institutional continuity. Each president, each government, has made decisions according to the circumstances of the moment and the time,” he highlighted.

According to Illa, “it would be a mistake to mechanically transfer” what Macià did to today’s circumstances, but he does see a positive “draw lessons” from his legacy.

The three elements that have valued Macià’s legacy are the “conviction”, “ambition” and the ability to “covenant”because “the modern Generalitat of which Macià is the father was born from an agreement between him and different ministers of the Republic”, among them Fernando de los Ríos.

“Yes, it is good to learn from the past and its protagonists, in this case President Macià,” added Illa, accompanied by some of the councilors of his Government, among whom were Sílvia Paneque, Núria Parlon, Miquel Sàmper, Ramon Espadaler , Núria Montserrat, Jaume Duch, Berni Álvarez, Olga Pané, Òscar Ordeig and Francesc Xavier Vila.





Illa has stressed that “2025 can be a year of opportunities for Catalonia” if we act “with conviction, ambition and capacity for agreement, if we know how to make pacts and agreements among ourselves.”

“When we have shared hopes, efforts and optimism, we have progressed in Catalonia. When we have strengthened the brotherhood that unites us we have progressed,” he insisted in his brief intervention before the media, next to Macià’s grave.

Rull talks about political “abnormality”

The president of the Parliament, Josep Rulldenounced this Wednesday the situation of political “abnormality” in Catalonia, with two of the 135 Catalan deputies “in exile”in allusion to Carles Puigdemont and Lluís Puig, in addition to former councilor Antoni Comín.

The president of the Parliament of Catalonia, Josep Rull i Andreu, participates in the traditional wreath-laying at the tomb of the former president of the Republican Generalitat Francesc Macià, in the Montjuïc Cemetery, on the 91st anniversary of his death. EFE/ Quique García

In his first wreath as president in the Barcelona cemetery of Montjuïc in front of the tomb of Macià, who died on Christmas Day 1933, Rull has regretted that Puigdemont, Comín and Puig spend “another Christmas” abroad as the Amnesty Law is not applied to them.

He has called for efforts to “recover normality, aspiring to the plenitude that Macià defended”, and has asked “not to abandon the work and the hope of making Macià’s ideal of a free Catalonia possible.”

Rull has praised the “great figure” of Macià, who “was not only the president of the reconstituted Generalitat” in 1932, but also “served as president of the Catalan nation” and decided to locate the Parliament Palace in the old powder keg. of the Ciutadella.





After remembering that Macià spent years in exile, he denounced that “exile continues today in Catalonia”, since there is still no “normal situation”. This Christmas, he lamented, “two of the 135 deputies of the Parliament remain infamously and ignominiously in exile.”

We must work, therefore, to “recover this normality, aspiring to the plenitude that Macià aspired to,” Rull stressed.