The EU maintains its preferential agreements with Israel despite “deplore the unacceptable” number of dead in Gaza

The EU and Israel will maintain their preferential agreements on trade, despite the Gaza massacre. It is the main consequence of the EU-Israel Association Council that has been held on Monday in Brussels and that occurs following the request that Pedro Sánchez formulated a year ago and the then Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, of Review that agreement based on article 2, which establishes the obligation of the parties to comply with human rights. Despite the tens of thousands of civilian victims in Palestine, the 27 dragged their feet to take steps and did so after Benjamín Netanyahu breached the order of international justice for not attacking Rafah calling Israel.

European Union-Israel: A story of disagreements that culminates with Gaza’s War

At the meeting, which has taken nine months to occur, the EU has agreed a minimum position in which the status quoalthough “deeply deplores the unacceptable figure of civilians, especially women and children, who have lost their lives, and the catastrophic humanitarian situation, especially caused by the insufficient entry of help in Gaza”, according to the document to which he has had access eldiario.es.

The text does not directly accuse Israel of having caused that blockade, which unleashed UN alarms, but it represents the Government of Benjamín Netanyahu for its decision to prohibit by law the activity of the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA ). Thus, he condemns “any attempt to obstruct his ability to operate.” Spain has been the country, together with Ireland, which has most pushed to collect criticism of Israel’s performance, aware that ambition was limited by the equidistance of most European countries with Israel.

“There are groups, such as human rights defenders, journalists, NGOs or UNRWA members, who have perished under Israeli bombs in Gaza and that cannot be left without clarifying,” the Foreign Minister has warned before the meeting, José Manuel Albares, who has asked for “new measures against violent settlers and all who want to damage the solution of two states.” Netanyahu has always opposed that possibility.

Along the same lines, the position of the 27 is that it opposes “firmly to all the actions that weakens the solution of the two states”, among which he cites the expansion of illegal settlements and is at that point where He has sat at the table with a tougher position. “The EU reiterates its hard opposition to Israel’s settlement policy,” says the document, recalls that it will not recognize changes in the borders agreed in 1967: “The EU demands that Israel stop the continuous expansion of settlements.” “The EU harshly condemns the climb in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem,” he adds before pointing to the “violence of violent settlers.”

The EU also exposes support to the Palestinian authority to be done with the control of the unified territories of Gaza and the West Bank and claims to cease the actions to weaken it: “The EU asks Israel to support the Palestinian authority to facilitate its return to Gaza and release the retained income. ”

However, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has made it clear upon his arrival at the meeting that ignores EU calls and has justified the entry of Israeli tanks for the first time in many years in the West Bank, where the Troops develop a great military operation since January 21 in the north of the area. “What we are doing is what they call the West Bank and we call Judea and Samaria is to defend our security. They are military operations that take place there against terrorists, ”he said.

He had previously met with the president of the European Parliament, the popular Roberta Metsola, whom she has defined as “a true friend of Israel”, and has loaded against the Palestinian authority, to which she has accused of applying the policy of “paying for kill terrorists and their families. ”

The Israeli minister was aware before the meeting that he would face criticism. “It is legitimate that everyone has their point of view, so we are dialogue. We know how to face criticism, we are accustomed to receiving them, it doesn’t matter while they are not connected to delegitimization, demonization or double ratings, ”he said.

“The legislation in anti -terrorism or security to weaken fundamental rights and freedoms should not be abused. The EU asks Israel to allow access to Gaza from independent media, including internationals. The EU reiterates its support for human rights defenders, journalists and other information workers, ”he collects the text.

The main criticism that until now had arrived from the community block together is the breach of the orders of international justice by Netanyahu. “Israel is bound by international humanitarian law and linked to the norms including, as an occupying power, the obligation to protect the population under occupation,” says the document, which does not expressly mention the more than 40,000 victims or the most to the most of 40,000 Palestinians who have had to leave their homes in the refugee fields in which the highest displacement of the Palestinian population outside the Gaza Strip is involved.

The Human Rights Watch organization asked Kallas and the EU Foreign Ministers to condemn “the atrocious crimes of Israel and other violations of international law” during their meeting on Monday. He also requested in a statement to review the association agreement with Israel, as requested FENCIAL CICARDI INFORMA.

Israel says that its offensive on the West Bank will prolong for 2025 and that it will not allow the 40,000 Palestinians displaced in refugee fields to be returned



“The EU includes human rights clauses in its bilateral agreements for a reason; However, with Israel, these clauses seem optional. When celebrating this meeting, the EU is implying that everything remains the same, as always. This is not diplomacy, it is complicity, ”denounces Agnès Bertrand-Sanz, Oxfam expert.