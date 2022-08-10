After the news of the separation from Francesco Totti after more than 17 years of love, Ilary Blasi she has become, together with her ex-husband, one of the most talked about characters of this last summer. After the media fuss that involved her, the presenter moved away from Italy and, together with her family, she flew to Tanzania.

Returning from a wonderful holiday in Africa, Ilary spent a few days in Sabaudia and is currently in the mountains. The conductor of theIsland of the Famousin fact, he is spending the first days of August in the Dolomites. Here he has meets the friend Alfonso Signorini who revealed how Ilary is after the separation from Francesco Totti.

These were the words of the conductor of the Big Brother Vip about:

He has published many photos of Lake Braies and is in Cortina. I saw it and we feel it. How are you? I found her well, Ilary is a very lucid woman, that she knows the fact of her. Why did you choose the mountain? I think she wanted to stay out of the loop and I think it’s very understandable.

Without a shadow of a doubt Ilary has decided to stay as far away as possible from that spotlight to which she is constantly exposed in this last period. It seems that the conductor has decided to take a break from show business.

According to the latest rumors, in fact, it seems that Ilary Blasi intends to stay away from the small screen for a year. The presenter has neither confirmed nor denied the gossip in circulation about her. With regard to Francesco TottiInstead, sources close to him claim that the former footballer is ready to break the silence and deny the rumors circulating.

So we will have to wait a little longer to see Ilary Blasi on the small screen. The presenter seems to return to the helm of the conduct of the next edition of theIsland of the Famous, one of the most popular reality shows broadcast on Canale 5.