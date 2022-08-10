To speak of Frankie de Jong is to speak of a footballer who, perhaps after all his effort, will not be able to succeed at FC Barcelona. His childhood dream was to win important titles with Barça, and three years later, after two regular seasons and a very good one in between, it is possible that he will end up leaving the team.
The board is determined to find a way out to clean up the accounts and thus achieve the registration of new signings. The fans are quite against this procedure, as Frenkie de Jong is one of the favorite footballers of all culé fans.
The obsession of the leadership with his departure has reached the point that they have denounced irregularities in the renewal of the Dutch player’s contract. It has also happened with Marc-André ter Stegen, who has made himself available to the team to try to solve it without going to court.
The Dutchman has not commented on the matter, and it is more than plausible that he is pissed off at the treatment he received. It is true that he has not managed to reach his highest level, but Xavi himself has recognized on many occasions that he is an essential footballer for this team and that if it were up to him he would continue at Barça until the day he retires.
The team is not treating their player well, and it is quite evident that Joan Laporta and his team are hell-bent on getting the former Ajax player to play in the Premier League this season.
The player does not deserve this contempt from the club, and it is really an inconsistency from a sporting point of view to sign players who are around 30 to get rid of a footballer with a successful career ahead of him.
It is also true that at this point we cannot say that De Jong has a guaranteed starting position within the eleven, but if the footballer still wants to know this fact, the crusade initiated by the high command to achieve his departure is quite incongruous.
