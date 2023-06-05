Cynthia Weil wrote the lyrics for dozens of hits, of which ‘You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’ was the biggest. The song became world famous in 1964 in the echoing version of The Righteous Brothers and has since been recorded by many others. But she herself always remained in the background – as the woman who knew how to express very precisely the attitude to life of the adolescent public that had been discovered as a new target group by the record industry in the early 1960s. And although she continued to make many songs after that, her name is forever linked to those early years of pop music. It was not for nothing that she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1980, together with her husband Barry Mann who wrote the music for all those songs.

Tiny booth

Cynthia Weill passed away on Thursday at the age of 82. She was the daughter of a New York-based furniture dealer of Latvian Jewish descent and actually wanted to be an actress. However, a chance encounter put her on the path of songwriting. She met Barry Mann, who had written some songs before. They married in 1961 and began writing songs together. Their employer was the major music publisher Don Kirshner who specialized in providing hits for the teen stars of the time. His company was based in New York’s The Brill Building, where he employed a large number of young writing duos – including Gerry Goffin and Carole King, Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, and Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich. All of them went out of their way every day to make sure their song would be the best of the day according to Kirshner.

“It was crazy for words,” said Barry Mann later The Rolling Stone Illustrated History of Rock & Roll. “Cynthia and I sat in one of those tiny cubicles, about the size of a toilet, with just a piano and a chair; no window or anything. We would come in there every morning and write songs all day long. (-) That competition and that pressure… I think it brought out the best in all of us.”

Mann and Weil wrote hits like ‘On Broadway’ (by The Drifters). ‘We gotta get out of this place’ (The Animals), ‘Uptown’ (The Crystals) and ‘Walking in the rain’ (The Shirelles) and ‘You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’. Until other times dawned in the mid-1960s and groups such as The Beatles, The Byrds and The Beach Boys started writing their own songs. The time of songs full of adolescent heartbreak – abbreviated in the Netherlands as ludduvvuddu at the time – was over. But the classics of Mann and Weil can no longer be ignored from the pop canon.

