Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti what happened to their daughter Chanel after the separation?

It now seems impossible to talk about anything else: the end of marriage between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is on everyone’s lips. Between the two well-known Romans there was an air of crisis as early as September 2021. At the time, to arouse the attention of the fans, it was the fact that Ilary had not made, via social media, the best wishes to Totti for the 45th birthday of he.

Interrupting what was in effect a custom. The rumors became more and more intense when Ilary, in December, decided to do a trip to Lapland without his pup. To make the fans even more suspicious was the fact that, accompanying her on that journey, there was Luca Tommasini, a world-famous choreographer.

Now that the official news of the breakup, the rumors started to go crazy, bringing out the truth. It seems that the former Roma champion has now rebuilt his life. The shots that the paparazzi managed to make him are confirmed.

In fact, Totti has been photographed several times as he leaves a woman’s house. While in, attention is concentrated also on the children of Ilary and Francesco. Unfortunately, they are the ones who are faced with the most difficult consequences of this choice.

Surely the more complicated situation concerns the two older children, Cristian and Chanel. The two young people have a diametrically opposite relationship with social media and fans. While the former seems to escape all media attention, Chanel he has always loved showing himself on social media and regularly post photos or video clips.

Yet, in recent times it seems like something has changed for Chanel. The girl, in fact, in the last few weeks he has stopped his social activities. What happened? Perhaps the answer is simpler than it seems.

In recent times, life has certainly not been easy for Ilary Blasi and probably the young girl has decided to take a break from social media to be able to support her mother.