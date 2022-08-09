SAW And Paramount Pictures have announced the release date of the third theatrical film of Sonic the Hedgehogwhich in line with the first two in Italy will be called SONIC 3 – THE FILM.

The release is scheduled for the next December 20, 2024, but we do not yet know if this date relates solely to the US market or if it will match our own. We just have to wait for announcements from the Italian division.

We remind you that from today, August 9the home video edition of SONIC 2 – THE FILMdistributed by Plaion (the new nomenclature of Koch Media) in formats 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray + Blu-ray Steelbook. The home video edition of the film includes an unreleased short film set after the end of the film.

Source: SAW Street Gematsu