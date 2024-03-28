The Competition and Market Authority imposed a fine on Iris Mobili, owner of the brand World Convenienceone fine of 3 million and 200 thousand euros. The company adopted illegal conduct during the delivery and assembly phases of the furniture and furnishings and hindered consumers in the use of after-sales services. The Antitrust announced this in a statement.

“Despite being aware of the high number of deliveries of products that were not complete and did not correspond to the orders or were not in perfect conditions of use, the company – underlines the Authority – did not adopt suitable behavior to resolve these problems, thus violating the obligation of professional diligence required by the Consumer Code. Furthermore, it has hindered the rights of consumers by providing limited timescales for complaints and limitations on the right to obtain the replacement of the products themselves or the refund of the amount paid. In this way, Mondo Convenienza has considerably limited the freedom of choice for consumers”.

These infringements, the Antitrust notes, “concern an important phase of the consumer relationship or the exact execution of the purchase and sale contract; in particular the complete and correct delivery of the purchased good, the provision of the after-sales assistance service, the reimbursement in the event of withdrawal and the provision of compensatory measures for the inconveniences suffered by consumers”.