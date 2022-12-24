Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem: previews, lineup, duration and streaming
Tonight, Saturday 24 December 2022, at 21.30 on Canale 5 Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme will be broadcast, a concert event recorded in recent days in which we will see and listen to a series of great Christmas hits reinterpreted by Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignatius Boschetto. The trio of tenors performs on stage, at the gates of Jerusalem, with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Franciacorta. The Holy Land is the backdrop for the exciting concert during the Christmas holidays. But let’s see all the information together.
Previews (schedule)
What is the lineup of Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem, the concert broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: the lineup is top secret. With Il Volo we will then find the musical accompaniment of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Franciacorta. The training of musicians has also recently worked alongside Renato Zero and has a long experience both in performing Christmas classics and in enhancing the great pop hits. Certainly tonight there will be room for the original repertoire of the three artists. The only certainty for now is their latest single, which is actually a cover, “Happy Xmas (War is over)”, an unforgettable song by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, a tribute to the fans and which carries a message about a sadly current topic.
Il Volo, Happy Xmas (war is over): the lyrics of the song
Il Volo recently released the new version of Happy Xmas (War is over). Below are the lyrics of the song, certainly in the lineup during this special evening:
So this is Christmas
And what have you done?
Another year over
And a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas
For weak and for strong
The rich and the poor ones
The road is so long
And so happy Christmas
For black and for white
For yellow and red ones
Let’s stop all the fight
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (War is over)
And what have we done? (If you want it)
Another year over (War is over)
And a new one just begun (Now)
And so happy Christmas (War is over)
We hope you had fun (If you want it)
The near and the dear ones (War is over)
The old and the young (Now)
A very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
And so this is Christmas (War is over)
And what have we done? (If you want it)
Another year over (War is over)
And a new one just begun
Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem: duration
How long (duration) is Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme, the concert broadcast on Canale 5? The broadcast of the event is scheduled from 21.30 to 00.10. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Streaming and TV
Where to see Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem on live TV and live streaming? The concert, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2022 – from 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#Volo #Christmas #Jerusalem #previews #lineup #duration #streaming
Leave a Reply