Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem: previews, lineup, duration and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 24 December 2022, at 21.30 on Canale 5 Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme will be broadcast, a concert event recorded in recent days in which we will see and listen to a series of great Christmas hits reinterpreted by Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble and Ignatius Boschetto. The trio of tenors performs on stage, at the gates of Jerusalem, with the Philharmonic Orchestra of Franciacorta. The Holy Land is the backdrop for the exciting concert during the Christmas holidays. But let’s see all the information together.

Previews (schedule)

What is the lineup of Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem, the concert broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: the lineup is top secret. With Il Volo we will then find the musical accompaniment of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Franciacorta. The training of musicians has also recently worked alongside Renato Zero and has a long experience both in performing Christmas classics and in enhancing the great pop hits. Certainly tonight there will be room for the original repertoire of the three artists. The only certainty for now is their latest single, which is actually a cover, “Happy Xmas (War is over)”, an unforgettable song by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, a tribute to the fans and which carries a message about a sadly current topic.

Il Volo, Happy Xmas (war is over): the lyrics of the song

Il Volo recently released the new version of Happy Xmas (War is over). Below are the lyrics of the song, certainly in the lineup during this special evening:

So this is Christmas

And what have you done?

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones

The old and the young

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas

For weak and for strong

The rich and the poor ones

The road is so long

And so happy Christmas

For black and for white

For yellow and red ones

Let’s stop all the fight

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun (Now)

And so happy Christmas (War is over)

We hope you had fun (If you want it)

The near and the dear ones (War is over)

The old and the young (Now)

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun

Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem: duration

How long (duration) is Il Volo, Natale a Gerusalemme, the concert broadcast on Canale 5? The broadcast of the event is scheduled from 21.30 to 00.10. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Il Volo, Christmas in Jerusalem on live TV and live streaming? The concert, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2022 – from 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.