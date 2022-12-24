By all means Joao Felix wants to leave Atlético de Madrid as soon as possible. It is no secret to anyone that the still very young Portuguese offender does not have a good relationship with Simeone in the least, for which reason, he has resigned himself to being a substitute throughout almost the entire season, this scenario does not aim to change the short term, a fact that leads the former Benfica to move within the market.
To this day, there are several clubs in Europe that welcome opening their doors to Joao, who seems to have not yet exploited all the virtues that once made him the Golden Boy. However, it is difficult for any club on the planet to be able to pay the 100 million euros that the mattress team demands in the winter market, for which the most viable is a short-term loan and there are two teams within the Premier League who are positioned as the great suitors.
Sport anticipates that Manchester United and Arsenal are willing and even need to receive Joao in January. The former are looking for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and the name of Félix has been liked for many years. While those led by Arteta need a center forward to cover Gabriel Jesús’ loss due to injury and Mikel would be delighted to have someone of Felix’s conditions in his squad for the end of the year.
