Iker Casillas (40 years old) and Sara Carbonero separated in March of last year. During the first weeks there were rumors about possible infidelities of the athlete to his wife. However, after the storm came calm and for months little or nothing has been known about the excancerbero. Now, Lecturas reveals that he has been seeing Rocío Osorno (34 years old), a well-known Sevillian influencer and designer, for several months.

According to the publication, the new couple is seen in Madrid where she usually travels for work reasons. Recently, they would also have made a getaway to Paris. Osorno is separated from Vox senator Jacobo González-Robatto, with whom she has two children, Jacobo, 3, and Luis, 1. They married in 2019 and announced their separation just a year and a half later.

Rocío has a million and a half followers on Instagram, she is one of the most popular influencers in our country, and everything she recommends is sold out. She studied agricultural engineering, but her true passion was fashion, and that is why a few years later she signed up for a course in pattern making and fashion that allowed her to fulfill her dream of opening her own clothing brand, ‘Rocio Osorno Collection’, specializing in women’s dresses. bride and guests.

After numerous rumours, it was Rocío herself who issued a statement on her social networks and confessed at the end of 2020 that her marriage had ended “after many discussions”. “It has been a decision made by both parties,” she pointed out. “I am sure that we will reach an understanding in which the interests of the children come first and they are so young that they will not realize it,” she assured.

The interest of minors was also a priority for Casillas and Carbonero, who in their statement confirming their separation wrote: «Today our love as a couple takes different paths but not far away since we will continue together in the wonderful task of continuing to be dedicated parents as we have done until now. we have been”. In fact, they have been seen together on more than one occasion sharing time with their children.