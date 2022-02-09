The Spanish police shot at the car of a Belgian woman in Valencia when she was found not to have an invalid driver’s license during a check and tried to escape with her car three times. The police managed to jam her time and again, but on the fourth attempt to flee, an officer fired ten bullets at her vehicle.











The woman drove her Volvo C70 convertible through the Cabanyal district in Valencia on Sunday. With her striking driving style, she attracted the attention of the police, who stopped the car for inspection. When the woman showed a copy of her driver’s license, it turned out to be an invalid document to drive around in Spain. The woman then panicked and fled. The police gave chase and managed to overtake the woman and force her to stop again. However, the Belgian was not easily stopped. She escaped a second time and then a third time. See also Winter It's raining in the metropolitan area - it's time to take the time to clean the windshields

Unstoppable

When the officers chased the woman for the fourth time, one hen got tired of it. He fired ten bullets at the Volvo’s tires. The woman couldn’t stop that either. However, another attempt to escape was stranded after a few meters, because her tires had been blown to pieces. The shooting took place at about 2 p.m., according to local media, in an area of ​​the city where many pedestrians and cars were driving. “It could have ended in tragedy,” he said. The bullets could have missed their target or could have bounced off marca†

Parking spot

The 44-year-old woman was arrested. She is accused of trying to hit one of the officers and has been handed over to the justice system in Valencia. The Belgian told police that she was looking for a parking space when the police stopped her, then got scared and panicked. On the Facebook page of the newspaper Levante-EMV readers are divided on the incident. See also Haha: honest driver doesn't keep the police on the line when checking “Great job by the police,” said one reader. “While trying to escape, she could have caused a fatal accident. The woman should be locked up.” Others put more emphasis on police brutality, which they say is exaggerated. “Ten bullets. Even in Hollywood movies, you don’t shoot that much to flatten a tire. What the woman did is not okay, but the police action is also thought-provoking.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.