Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff and their incredible transformation, this is how the twins were when they were young

Who among you remembers Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff? Without a shadow of a doubt, i Twins in question are two of the most beloved and internationally known television characters. However, after resorting to cosmetic surgery, their appearance has changed dramatically over time. Let’s find out how they were together as young people.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff are two celebrities well known in France. Thanks to their participation in science popularization programs, the TV stars have acquired fame internationally. Over time, the twins have suffered a change radical that today leaves the world of the web speechless.

Born in 1949 in the South of France, Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff are descendants of aristocratic, Russian and Austrian families. Both have decided to undertake the University career at the University of Borbogna and then obtain the Ph.D. In particular, Igor specialized in physics and Grichka in mathematics.

For a long time, twins have been the focus of many discussions because of their scientific explanations which were considered hoaxes. However, to date, what brings out a lot of talk is not only their theories but also theirs appearance. In fact, after undergoing many surgeries, both appear unrecognizable.

As we can well see from the Images in question, the twins have a appearance completely different from what they had before abusing cosmetic surgery. Between cheekbone implants, lip lifts and botox, their drastic change he left the whole world of television speechless.

In short, Igor and Grichka Bodganoff don’t seem to be the same people they used to be. Their faces they appear to be plastic and not real. However, what most attracts attention in the eyes of all is thechin implant. A detail which certainly cannot be overlooked.