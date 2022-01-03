Doubts continue on Manchester’s red side. Ralf rangnick He still doesn’t hit the key, and for each step forward, his team seems to take another backward step. And so there is no way forward. Abandoned the 4-2-2-2, the 4-4-2 remains unconvincing. Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay delivered in midfield, but not offensively. Neither did Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood who was the one who tried the most, was substituted to enter Bruno fernandes In the second half. It would not be bad for Manchester United to have footballers like Rúben Neves or Joao Moutinho. The Portuguese not only directed their team’s play, they dictated the fate of the two. Moutinho scored in the final leg of the match to put Wolverhampton Wanderers just below the Red Devils in the standings, and to prevent these from equaling the West Ham in European posts.

Phil Jones played his first Premier League game in two years. A series of misfortunes led the English to the starting eleven: Harry Maguire’s injury, Victor Lindelöf continues to recover from COVID-19, and Eric Bailly was also unable to step on the Old Trafford pitch. Barely 40 seconds into the game, Jones earned the first applause of the night with a header. Little more remarkable. Manchester United started the new year with the same doubts with which it closed the previous one, as did Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bruno Lage’s men controlled the ball during the first half. Comfortable, generating good opportunities. And lots. They became the away team to shoot the most in the first half at Old Trafford since 2003/04. Although without disturbing David De Gea. Daniel Podence and Nélson Semedo had the clearest in their forays into the rival area in the initial section. The first half ended as it began, with an ovation for Phil Jones, which took a low center from Semedo to the small area.

Manchester United won possession at the restart. He had shown himself physically well in the first half. Good on the pressure and good on the toppings. In the second they took the initiative, but nobody did it individually. Rúben Neves and Joao Moutinho directed their team’s midfield, participating in each offensive play. With stripes, with leadership. Ralf Rangnick’s men lacked spark, creativity, and someone to put the equipment on their back. This was the task of Bruno fernandes when he entered the game at game time. The Portuguese, one of the nine in the game, saw how the crossbar violently spat a shot of his after a fantastic drop from Nemanja Matic. It was the 66th minute. Two later, Cristiano Ronaldo believed he had put his own ahead. But he started offside before heading to the net a lateral foul and the goal was disallowed. Seconds later he starred in a solo career until reaching the front, from where he shot too cross. Both teams then began an exchange of blows that the visitors ended up winning. Joao Moutinho earned a headline spot with an incredible volley from the edge of the box after catching a rebound. Fernandes had the opportunity to salvage a point on the last play of the game. His free kick took him out Jorge Sa to confirm the victory of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. The first in 42 years. The first in the Premier league.