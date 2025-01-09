In addition to the minimum wage, we are in full imposition, without social dialogue through, of the reduction of working time without a reduction in salary





The issue of the Minimum Wage is very sensitive. Firstly, due to the large number of people affected/interested, whose number exceeds two and a half million workers. Secondly, due to its collateral effects on salary scales, since it directly affects the minimums but…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only