NAir Quintana It was confirmed this Monday in the Return to Spain, in what will be his seventh participation in the last major of the calendar Word Tour. The Colombian is aiming all his guns at the Iberian event and is training in a place where he was happy.

According to the criteria of

The 34-year-old cyclist wants to relive those memories of 2016, when he was champion of the Tour of Spain and that led him to be among the best cyclists in the world.

Nairo Quintana Photo:@GettySport Share

For this reason, Nairo Quintana was training in the port of Lagos de Covadonga, a place that brings back very good memories for the Colombian. It was the same place where he won 8 years ago and became the leader of the race that he won days later.

The boyacense was accompanied by the Spaniard Pelayo Sánchez, who will be the leader of the Movistar in the 79th edition of the Return to Spain. Nairo will fight for stage victories, and why not, try to create a surprise in the general classification.

Under the strong cold and the heavy rain, this was the training of Nairo and his colleague in the Lakes of Covadonga, where stage 16 of this edition of the race will end.

Nairo Quintana Photo:AFP Share

In addition, it is a port very remembered throughout Colombia, it is the same place where Lucho Herrera He won the overall in the 1987 Vuelta a España in the Lakes of Covadonga.

The last great race of the Word Tourthe highest category of international cycling, will take place from this Saturday, August 17 to September 8.

SPORTS