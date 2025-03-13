Antonio Rüdiger has once again classified Real Madrid in a Champions League tie. This time it has not been against Manchester City, but against Atlético de Madrid. And everything, although it was not expected that the German was the last pitcher of the batch: “We wanted to put Endrick, but in the end we have thought that Rüdiger was colder,”Carlo Ancelotti has revealed after the game.

“Not so much,” the Italian coach confessed when asked in a mixed zone if the Staff It was clear that the defender launched the last penalty. “We wanted to put Endrick, but in the end we have thought that Rüdiger was colder. We have spoken it and We have said: ‘Endrick, you are going to throw the fifth’. But I haven’t seen him so happy And I said: ‘Wait, wait, we put Antonio, “he explained.

The Madrid coach, in addition, has assured that his desire was “to end the game before penalties”, and has valued the performance of the players who have entered from the bench: “Camavinga has contributed a lot, Valverde also [que empezó el partido como lateral] in the middle. I have changed to Tchouaméni because I had yellow. Brahim has also entered contributing a lot. This is our team. We have had problems, Mendy has also been injured, but we continue to fight and fight as usual in this club. “

Regarding penalties, Ancelotti has considered that they are “a lottery”, and has valued the controversial penalty canceled Julián Álvarez in the batch: “Two touches ago, because I go with the right and play with the left”.

“It has been a difficult, complicated party on our part, because we have fit the first minute. The dynamics has changed a little later. We have had control, they have defended very well. They played to defend and try cons. We have been quite patient. We have created many clear situations, a penalty, obviously, “he said about his team’s game, while he has praised Atlético’s game.” It is very difficult to find clear situations against Atlético, Defend spectacularly, with extraordinary commitment and attitude“

In addition, Carletto has confessed that the classification is “a relief” for Real Madrid and “supposes a lot.” “The concern he had was to make a game without control. We have had many opportunities. The tie was matched. The important thing was not to lose your balance to look against, this is what I have told the players in the first part, “he has valued.