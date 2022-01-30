MAA Madrid Sunday, 30 January 2022, 13:17



The Ciudadanos candidate for the Castilla y León elections, Francisco Igea, will finally participate electronically in the first electoral debate this Monday after his positive for covid-19. This has been resolved by the Electoral Board after the oranges had requested the postponement of the appointment on TVE.

This Sunday, the PP sent a letter to the Electoral Board requesting that the meeting not be postponed and that Igea participate from home without the support of advisers or internet access to guarantee equal conditions.