I cross my own channel YouTube official, Anime Factory has been delighting us for a few days with a beautiful trailer of the highly anticipated animated film BEAUTIFUL, which reveals that the arrival date in our cinemas is set for the next one March 17.

This new animated feature film by Mamoru Hosoda should have debuted in Italy on January 20, 2022, but last December was promptly postponed given the intensification of new cases of contagion from COVID-19 with its variants.

Thanks to the preview screening at the Rome Film Fest 2021, we were able to view it and offer you a review. If you are interested in recovering it and knowing our opinions on it, just follow this link.

Suzu, a 17-year-old high school girl, lives in the countryside of Kochi Prefecture with her father after losing her mother at a young age. The untimely loss made Suzu close in on herself and distanced her from her father and from the thing she loved most: singing. After realizing that writing music is her only purpose in life, Suzu discovers a virtual world known as [U], where she takes on the role of Belle, an avatar that quickly allows her to become a world-famous singer. Suddenly a mysterious creature, a dragon, appears before her and together, they embark on a journey full of adventures, challenges and love, in search of their true nature.

Source: Anime Factory