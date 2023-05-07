Sunday, May 7, 2023, 10:16



Ifepa will become from May 12 to 14 the largest commercial platform for used cars in the Region of Murcia and neighboring provinces. The Second-Hand Vehicle Show is a unique opportunity to be able to access the most representative offer in pre-owned and second-hand vehicles, and without moving from the same space, which is a convenience in terms of saving time and travel for the potential buyer. .

In this next edition, the most representative brands in the market will be present, with urban, SUV, family, crossovers, commercial, sedans, pick-up, off-road and even sports models. They will also exhibit several dealers with new vehicles.

More information

That

19 Used Vehicle Show.

Where

Ifepa.

When

From May 12 to 14.

Schedule

Friday and Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fifty companies will participate, which are mainly dealers and dealers from the Region of Murcia, exhibiting almost 1,000 vehicles that will be replaced at the time they are purchased by visitors, so the offer will always be as wide and representative until the end of the Hall.

In addition, visitors will be able to try the vehicle they are interested in before managing the purchase. Because Ifepa wants to break barriers and put an end to all the doubts that a client may have when buying a used vehicle. Thus, the best way for this sector to boost its sales and improve its image of transparency and reliability in the eyes of the public is to give the maximum guarantees. The Used Vehicle Show will open its doors on Friday, May 12 with very competitive prices, since the participating companies prepare very special promotions, making a great effort and in an ideal setting such as Ifepa, with a great power to attract interested parties. in purchasing a vehicle.

The companies will expose units in stock with great discounts, as well as exclusive financing offers. Visitors will even be able to test drive the desired car at the fair and opt for the advantages of buying a car at the fair and being assisted and advised by a large number of professionals.

Success in 2022



In last year’s edition, 65% of the cars on display were sold. These data come to endorse the importance of this event, as stated by the director of Ifepa, Antonio Miras, which is considered a “first-order commercial tool, which increases the sales of the companies that participate thanks to greater visibility for the brands and the possibility of being seen by thousands of potential buyers who visit Ifepa during the three exhibition days”.