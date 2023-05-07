On the eve of the Miami appointment there were many questions and many doubts about what the true value of Aston Martin would be, looking for confirmation after the stage in Baku. Although the podium had not arrived in Azerbaijan, thus stopping the positive series that began in Bahrain, the fact that we managed to finish a few seconds behind Ferrari in the race on a track more congenial to the characteristics of the SF-23 than those of the RB19 had left more than a few smiles.

But the first free practice didn’t exactly provide the answers the team expected, so much so that Lance Stroll paid the price negatively for the choice to carry out Q1 with only one set of softs, being eliminated in the first heat. But in Q2 the two-time world champion rose to prominence with a third place, less than three tenths behind points leader Max Verstappen.

In a Q3 difficult to decipher and influenced by a red flag, the Spaniard then surprisingly took second place on the starting grid, putting his fellow Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz behind him.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the press conference after qualifying Photo by: Motorsport Images

According to Alonso, the troubled third free practice session was caused by various set-up experiments, but with a more familiar set-up his AMR23 “came to life” in qualifying.

“It was a good qualifying, I think FP3 was a bit messed up for us. We tried different set-ups and they didn’t work, but the team obviously put the car in a situation that we knew after the first four races and the car came to life in qualifying”.

“So yes, I’m very happy with second position. With a front row on the grid we’ll see what we can do,” added the Spaniard, who set his best time on used tyres.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

The hope of the British team is that the good characteristics of the AMR23 over long distances can make the difference allowing them to achieve another podium.

Qualifying on the resurfaced Miami International Autodrome yielded surprising results, with Verstappen remaining in ninth position after making a mistake on his only timed lap. Charles Leclerc’s crash then prevented anyone from getting another time, triggering the red flag when there was not enough time to restart the session.

But amidst complaints about the Miami track’s lack of grip, Alonso said he “enjoyed every lap” of its challenging layout.

“I enjoyed every lap, it was really pleasant to drive. Especially the low speed corners are very difficult. Between turns 11 and 16 you get very close to the walls, so you have to have faith in the car to be able to really attack in qualifying And today I had this confidence, so I’m very satisfied.”

“It’s been difficult all weekend. We have a very tight target line that we’re cleaning up and getting more grippy, but off the line it’s still quite slippery.”