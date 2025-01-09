The PIN of your credit/debit card is the password that protects it from other people being able to use it and, however, it is only a four-digit combination and therefore a very easy password to guess.

It is true that with the Card PIN can only be made physical purchases since for the online ones they ask you for more information, but still When it comes to cybersecurity, the cards have a very low level.

To give you an idea, since it is only 4 digits There are a total of only 10,000 different combinations with which cybercriminals can try to steal from you, and of course going one by one would be too heavy, but now With artificial intelligence this process can take just a few seconds.

That is why a former Facebook data analyst published a study he had conducted to discover What were the most used PIN codes for the cards?although the method is not entirely accurate, because it used data from leaked passwords of just four digits and not PIN codes.

Even so, this research can give us a rough idea of ​​PINs, and the results are worrying, since it was discovered that almost 11% of the 3.4 million selected passwords are the combination ‘1234’. Although this is not the only terrifying fact, and it is that more than one in four credit card passwords could be guessed by trying 20 different combinations.

The 10 most common and least recommended combinations

‘1234’ ‘1111’ ‘0000’ ‘1212’ ‘7777’ ‘1004’ ‘2000’ ‘4444’ ‘2222’ ‘6969’

As can be seen repeating numbers is not a good protection measurebut it is not an easy task to find one that is super safe since if you choose a birthday There are only 12 ways the PIN can end, e.g..

The best is always use totally random combinationsFor example, the most complicated PIN to guess, until now, was ‘8068’. As we said, if you are going to change your card PIN, it is recommended that you move away from obvious patterns, don’t use repeated numbers and of course never tell your PIN to anyonenot even when they claim to be your bank, since it is quite likely that it is a scam.