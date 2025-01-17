Carlos Alcaraz has introduced a series of changes to his game to face this new season and try to win the Australian Open, the only Grand Slam that resists him. One of them corresponds to the new mechanics in his service, something that former tennis player and commentator Álex Corretja has analyzed.

“Carlos is more upright, his feet are the same, but his back is less diagonal. His hand is much more relaxed, his hand was more on his legs. He maintains the same distance to the center of the court and then, by throwing the ball up, the head of the racket is much lower than in 2024″, he began by explaining in the Eurosport.

The objective of the change in the Murcian tennis player’s serve, which is more relaxed, is that this helps him not to tense up so much during some matches. “In 2024, he had the head of the racket much higher, right from the start, when the ball had not yet left his hand. This gives it greater momentum and from there, it generates much more power in a slightly more agile way,” Corretja continues to explain.

Finally, the commentator also analyzes Alcaraz’s posture during the service: “We must also highlight how he pushes himself and where he ends up with his right leg. I don’t even know how he is able to balance himself.” after a big jump like the one we are finding”.

The one from El Palmar explained in a press conference at the Australian Open the reason why they had decided to change their way of serving: “We knew that the serve was something we had to improve, that something had to be done. “This movement is a little more relaxed, with the wrist more relaxed to see if I have a better rhythm.”

This is not the only change that Alcaraz has introduced in his game. The Murcian tennis player has also increased the weight of his racket head by five grams to increase power without losing control in what is his most ferocious shot: the right.