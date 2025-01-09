The usurped luxury apartments in Carabanchel are still in the spotlight. The vice mayor of Madrid, Inma Sanz, pointed out this morning at a press conference that this is an issue “that particularly outrages me and, furthermore, generates a profound helplessness in the State Security Forces and Bodies” and has assured that ” There are many troops who convey this feeling of helplessness to us for not being able to provide a response to those citizens, to those neighbors who have seen how those homes that are next to them have been usurped and that are causing them multiple inconveniences.

The spokesperson has clarified that these troops, both from the National Police, the Municipal Police and the Civil Guard of Madrid, cannot act because they do not have legislation that protects them: “It is extremely urgent that we change these laws and that they can be fired. to the squatters of the properties in 24 hours. It is not acceptable that in a State of Law private property is questioned, as well as all those situations that accompany squatting that result in nuisance to neighbors and criminal activities, in many of them.

Thus, he has stressed that it is urgent to modify the law, pointing out that the Senate has approved a proposal by the Popular Party “that Congress, by the way, has stalled.” «It is not acceptable that in a country, which is a rule of law, a democracy, these situations are occurring, as happened with the El Cañaveral building. We cannot afford this legal uncertainty and, of course, the squatters have to be expelled. There must be legislation that allows us to throw them out in 24-48 hours,” concluded the vice mayor.

Yesterday, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, in an event that took place in the Plaza del Dos de Mayo, expressed that what we need in Spain is “to move away from the frivolization of squatting and go towards a regulation that makes it possible an action in about 24 or 48 hours that could throw out the squatters”: “It cannot be that squatting now consists of even being able to have a doorman who opens and closes the door to those people who are illegally squatting a home, which is what is happening with the Carabanchel urbanization at the moment, and that, in addition, there are discourses that are understanding of this situation.