The road trips are becoming more common and, taking advantage of the summer holidays, many people turn to their vehicles individuals to move from one place to another. Although air conditioning is a mandatory resource to avoid succumbing to high temperatures, many drivers prefer to maintain traditions and roll down the windows to let the air flow inside the car.

Bringing the window down may seem like a harmless act, but there are risks that we must take into account if we do not want to have problems. This has been revealed by the TikTok user @autoescuelamikelan account with more than 330,000 followers that usually gives out tips and tricks for car drivers.

In one of his latest videos, the content creator has warned about the possible disadvantages that driving with the window open can have and the reasons why this happens.

Related news











The reason why you should travel with the window closed



“Windows open or closed? I always I advise closed windows for various reasons”, he began by explaining the tiktokter, answering one of the questions that most drivers ask.

In the Mikel Driving School video, they have pointed out that one of the main reasons for driving with the windows closed is save on consumption of gasoline: «If the window is open, air will enter through the window, it will accumulate in the rear of the vehicle and It will slow you down as if you had put a parachute. Therefore, for consumption it is better that they are closed », he explained.

This is not the only reason, since keeping the window closed can also avoid problems for drivers in the event of road accident: «If the window is open, things come out here and everything that comes out will suffer more», added the tiktoker.

Finally, he has also made reference to all those who prefer to leave the window ajar, remembering that this can be very risky: «I have a friend who tells me: neither for you nor for me. Half window. Even worse», he insisted. “In the event of an accident I collide with her and section everything you catch. This in an accident is as if it were a blade », she has concluded.