Fantasy, from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, may be on its way to Steam.

A listing for an unknown app (Fantasian Playtest) has been spotted on SteamDBsuggesting a port of the Apple Arcade exclusive could be imminent.

It remains unclear whether it may also appear on other platforms.

Fantasy features trailer.

At a panel event at the Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2023 hosted by IGN JapanSakaguchi admitted there was demand for a PC port.

“Many people ask for a PC port, and I also hear demand for a sequel,” he said. “Fantasian is a title I hope more people will get to see for themselves in the future.”

Fantasian has received a positive reception by those who have played it, but tucked away on Apple Arcade it’s been missed by many.

The game was developed by Mistwalker, the studio founded by Sakaguchi in 2006, and also includes music from Nobuo Uematsu – essentially reuniting the old Final Fantasy team.

Its environments are built from real life dioramas, lending the visuals a keen sense of intimacy and detail.

And while its plot is typical amnesiac hero stuff, its turn-based battles are satisfying and the Dimengeon system allows random battles to be banked to explore the world uninterrupted.

Sakaguchi has recently been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series, and debunked a myth about the origins of its name.