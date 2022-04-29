The tape “365 days, part 2” recently arrived on Netflix and won the approval of the public for its erotic content. Despite the fact that this and other films about BDSM and sex still continue to attract the attention of the audience, the truth is that long before there was one that is considered by some to be the great influence for titles like “50 Shades of Grey”.

It is one of those feature films that went a bit unnoticed, but still remains a provocative story.

At the time, “Secretary” She became one of the pioneers of the new millennium regarding BDSM in the cinema.

Maggie Gyllenhaal as Lee Holloway and James Spader as E. Edward Grey. Photo: Capture from Amazon Prime Video

Before, it is important to mention that Bondage and Discipline, Domination and Submission, Sadism and Masochism are the acronyms that form the group of sexual practices and fetishes, where each of them has as its central point the exchange of power (main theme of the film ).

In this way, the plot not only shines for the performances of Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader, but also for its extravagant scenes regarding the erotic relationship that is created between the two.

Today, the cinematographic work has been 10 years since its premiere in 2022, and it continues to arouse emotions for those who decide to see it for the first time.

What is “Secretary” about?

The film tells the story of Lee Holloway, a young woman who has just been released from a psychiatric institution and is looking to rejoin society.

Thus, she gets a job as a secretary in an important company, where she meets her boss and lawyer E. Edward Grey.

“Secretary” poster. Photo: Lions Gate Entertainment

Although Gray is initially irritated by Lee’s clumsiness, he finds himself extremely attracted and aroused by his submissive behavior.

Soon, between discomfort and chance, both will develop an intense relationship of sadomasochism, romance and sex.

The tape is currently available on Amazon Prime Video Latin America and you can watch it with a subscription to the streaming service.