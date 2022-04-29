With a large majority of 586 votes, deputies appealed to the federal government to “continue and expedite the supply of any necessary weapons to Ukraine, where possible, while expanding the supply of heavy weapons and complex systems, for example in exchanges.”

But it was emphasized that Germany’s defensive capabilities within NATO should not be threatened by this measure.

It is noteworthy that 100 deputies voted against, and 7 deputies abstained from casting their votes.

This development is remarkable, and may push – according to observers – towards more tension in Russian-German relations in particular, and European relations in general, especially with the escalation of Moscow’s rhetoric against supplying Western countries to Ukraine with weapons and its threat to target those countries in response.

Commenting on this, Maher Al-Hamdani, a researcher and expert on German affairs, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The Bundestag’s vote to provide Kyiv with heavy weapons has a number of reasons and levels to understand its motives, the first of which is related to internal accounts, which have nothing to do with the Ukrainian crisis, but are related to The local elections that are being held successively in the various German states, as these elections have great propaganda accounts, related to the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the German position on it.

He added: “There is tremendous pressure on the main ruling Social Democratic Party, and opposition parties and forces have shown its position on that war as weak, but the ruling party turned the tables on the opposition and voted with it in favor of passing this resolution under the dome of the Bundestag, and thus it was adopted jointly, as most of them voted The parties represented in Parliament have the right to vote, with the exception of the Radical Left Party and the extreme right-wing FDP.

As for the regional accounts, Al-Hamdani says: “It relates to Berlin’s confrontation with pressure from many other European countries criticizing its position on the Ukraine war, as it is the mother and largest economy in the eurozone, and therefore it is required to take more advanced positions from everyone in Europe against Russia, especially since it did not stop It imports Russian gas and other energy resources, and therefore Berlin practically daily finances the war in Ukraine, according to its critics, with one billion dollars that goes to the Russian treasury.

As for the third dimension behind the issuance of this decision, as Al-Hamdani explains: “It is the international dimension and its complex and major calculations, which are especially related to the fact that the United States considers European countries, primarily Germany, as if they are protectorates – not to say colonies – affiliated with Washington and its decisions, and upon them accordingly. Indeed, America has proven that it has the ability to a large extent to compel the European Union to take steps and policies that may harm and contradict its interests, but it is compelled to take them due to its political subordination to Washington, which obliges him not to tweet outside Uncle Sam’s squadron.

And the expert in German affairs adds: “Noting that this new position of the German Parliament came against the desire and directions of Chancellor Schulz, and against the desire of the leaders of the German army, who see that such a step may plunge the country into a war that has no elegance or sentences, as Ukraine is not even a member of the European Union, nor of NATO, so that there are legal obligations for Germany to intervene on its behalf in the war.”

In addition, many German interests are related to the Russian economy and national security, as Al-Hamdani explains, continuing: “The most prominent of these is energy security, as there is widespread fear now in Germany about the Kremlin’s reaction to this decision of the Bundestag, and can it go as far as, for example, cutting off Russian gas supplies? About Germany, as he did with Poland and Bulgaria.

Regarding the mechanisms for implementing the decision, the spokesman says: “The decision is of course binding on Chancellor Schulz, and this puts him in a critical position, as the idea of ​​the decision was originally proposed in Parliament by the Christian Democratic Union party, to which former Chancellor Merkel belongs, to embarrass the Schulz government and even try to overthrow it through The ruling coalition, consisting of 3 parties, split, two of which supported supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons, while the Scholz party was opposed, and worked to establish an alliance to form a new government between the Christian Union and the Green and Liberal Parties, Schulz’s current partners in the government, but the ruling Social Democratic Party, To abort this scenario, take the initiative to vote and approve the resolution.”

It is noteworthy that the two parliamentary blocs of the opposition Left Party and the right-wing opposition AfD did not support the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, and the leader of the parliamentary bloc of the Left Party, Dietmar Barch, warned of a nuclear war as a result of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Bartsch said that Schulz ruled out the import of heavy weapons for reasons, including the fear of nuclear war, and confirmed that he was right in that, and indicated that this is what the citizens expected from the German government, adding: “This should be the paramount goal in light of this tragic development.” .