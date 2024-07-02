A growing number of users of Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6A phones are reporting a worrying problem: after performing a factory resetdevices crash and become unusable (“brick”).

The issue surfaced in a Pixel support forum thread, spotted by Tech-Issues Today, where users describe an error that appears after attempting a reset: “Failed to load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to receive this message, you may need to perform a factory reset and erase all user data stored on this device.”

The phone offers the option to try again, but it seems to fail again. During the restore process, another error occurs, indicating that a file called tune2fs, a Unix command-line tool used to set file system parameters, is missing.

The error message on Google Pixel 6

Some users have reported experiencing the issue after updating their phone, but the complaints appear to be related to the factory reset, not a specific software update. Some users who have experienced the issue say they were unable to recover their phone using official Google tools.

A member of the Product Expert program on the Pixel support forums confirmed that Google is aware of the issue and is investigating. However, there has been no official statement from the company at this time.

Have you encountered similar problems with a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 6A after a factory reset? Share your experience in the comments and help us better understand the situation. If you have problems with the screen, we remind you that the Google Pixel 8 will have a 3-year warranty for a display defect, but the Pixel 8 Pro will not be covered, while to learn more about the Pixel 9 we will have to wait until August.