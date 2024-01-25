The following Sunday, January 28, Tigers visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Gallos Blancos comes from saving the 1-1 draw against Striped in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumin an early duel on Matchday 4. The North American Brandon Vazquez He put the royals ahead in the first half, but near the end Ettson Ayon He avoided the stumble of his team to score two points.
The U of Nuevo León comes from coming back 1-2 against Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in an early duel on Date 4, therefore, they still do not know defeat. The Brazilian Leo Bonatini went ahead at minute 18, but Sebastian Cordova and the Argentine Juan Brunetta They achieved the somersault. In this way, they continue with a perfect pace by collecting nine points out of a possible nine.
When? Sunday, January 28
Place: Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro
Stadium: The corrector
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
streaming: ViX
Gallos Blancos have had a complicated schedule at the start of the season, however, despite arriving as a victim against the Toluca, America and Stripedthey have been able to get units, a reason that makes the Argentine coach happy Mauro Gerk.
“We are happy with the point we got. In the first half it was moderately a game where we were well behind, defensively the goal fell in the only mistake we had. For us it is a good point because of everything it means to come to play in Monterrey against a great team.”declared the helmsman.
Regarding the clashes ahead, El Tanque commented: “We had a brilliant start (schedule) and we have to add, after Cruz Azul surely come the rivals with whom we compete”.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Francisco Venegas, Oscar Manzanares
Midfielders: Samuel Sosa, Jaime Valencia, Kevin Escamilla
Forwards: Raúl Sandoval, Jordan Sierra, Facundo Batista
Substitutes: Alejandro Arana, Federico Lértora, Pablo Barrera, Ettson Ayón, Nicolás Cordero, Omar Mendoza, Nicolás Ortiz, Rubio Rubín, Martín Río, Brayton Vázquez
Despite losing, the U managed to come back because they took advantage of the scoring opportunities they generated, after the Potosinos decided to back down, causing the royal team to grow.
“We played much better than the other day, but we also had another opponent, different circumstances. For a large part of the game we had control of the game, the ball, possession, we looked from one side to the other, long, short, triangular passes. The pressure that was put on San Luis was very aggressive, we managed to take away the ball from them, the connections they were trying to make, we stole I don't know how many balls in their court, their area. We came with determination in the pressure and it worked for us”commented the Uruguayan helmsman Robert Dante Siboldi.
Despite not having French André-Pierre Gignac due to an upset stomach, the Argentine Nico Ibanez He covered it well, since he also provided a double of assists that made him key in the duel.
Finally, the technician exclaimed: “We plan for the short, immediate and long term. We don't think about who is going to line up, but we are putting together the logistics. We have to go to Vancouver, it will be a good chance to demonstrate and start our competition in search of the title, which is what we want to be able to be in the Club World Cup.”.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Garza, Diego Laínez
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Juan Vigón, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Sebastián Córdova, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Felipe Rodríguez, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nico Ibáñez, Ozziel Herrera, Fernando Ordóñez, Sebastián Fierro, Eduardo Tercero, Samir Caetano, Marcelo Flores, Eugenio Pizzuto
Querétaro 1-2 Tigres
