We know that gamers don’t just make a living playing games, but they spend a good part of their time browsing many corners of the Internet. Watching what? Well, that’s a question whose answer probably involves, very often, visiting suspicious or openly dangerous sites. With that in mind, this week Opera GXwhich calls itself the browser for gamers, published a post on its official blog that will make you sigh with relief, especially if you are one of those who goes to the most remote places on the web.

As part of its post, the Norwegian browser reminded gamers that Opera GX offers a handful of versatile and extremely useful security tools that you may not find on any other platform, and that will make your online experience much safer.

To begin with, being a company from the Old Continent, Opera must adhere to the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union, which, in case you were wondering, is the strictest in the world and requires the browser to Opera GX be super transparent with the handling of information and protect your data at all times.

In addition, Opera GX reported that it has a tracker blocker and, more importantly, an ad blocker, to prevent you from getting spammed no matter what you’re viewing.

Source: Opera GX

The browser also features a system of icons that, using two simple symbols—one a padlock and one an exclamation point—tell you whether the site you are visiting is secure or not. And, to top it off, Opera GX offers a free VPN to mask your activities in the name of security — or to let you access streaming content that’s not available in your country.

The browser also features a system of icons that, using two simple symbols—one a padlock and one an exclamation point—tell you whether the site you are visiting is secure or not. And, to top it off, Opera GX offers a free VPN to mask your activities in the name of security — or to let you access streaming content that's not available in your country.