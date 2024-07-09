Soriana, one of the largest and most recognized supermarket chains in Mexico, stands out for offering a wide range of quality products, from food and clothing to appliances from prestigious brands. In this July Gifted season, Soriana is offering incredible discounts on essential household products, including the 22 kg, 13 cycle Mabe automatic washing machine that saves water and has a spectacular discount.

The prestigious brands available at Soriana ensure quality and durability in every purchase. These brands include Samsung, LG, Mabe, Whirlpool and many more.making Soriana a trusted destination for consumers looking for high-quality products.

Julio Regalado, being the character who promotes the best offers, is offering the Mabe LMH72205WBAB1 22 kg Automatic Washing Machine at an incredible price. This washing machine, which was initially priced at $12,990, It can now be purchased for $10,990, with the option to finance up to 18 Months Interest-Free.

Take advantage of the incredible Julio Regalado offer at Soriana and purchase the 22 kg Mabe Automatic Washing Machine at an unbeatable price. With the quality and prestige of Mabe, this washing machine will help you keep your clothes clean, allow you to save water and energy, Below we present the details so you don’t miss the opportunity to renovate your home.

Features of the Mabe 22 kg Automatic Washing Machine

◉ Capacity: 22 kg, ideal for large families or for those who wash large amounts of laundry.

◉ Automatic Cycles: 13 automatic cycles including white, color, express, jeans, sports, bedding, towels, babies, sanitized, self-cleaning, bulky-duvets, deep wash.

◉ Cushioned Glass Lid: With lock and 5-knob panel with new design in metallic finishes.

◉ Spin and Load Levels: 4 spin levels and 5 load levels + automatic, 6 temperature levels and end-of-cycle alarm.

◉ Aquas Saver Technology: Saves water and has a SmartDispenser for bleach, detergent and fabric softener.

Specifications

◉ Brand: Mabe

◉ Model: LMH72205WBAB1

◉ Color: White

◉ Weight: 52.10 kg

◉ Additional Functions: Delay start 5 and 10 hrs, extra rinse, intense wash.

◉ Capacity: 22 kg

◉ Style: Top Loading

◉ Material or Composition: Steel and glass in lid

◉ Power: 800 RPM

◉ Wash Cycles: 13

◉ Number of Pieces: 1

◉ Dimensions: 111.63 cm high x 68 cm wide x 67.80 cm deep

◉ Finish: Steel and glass on the lid

◉ Contents: Washing machine and user manual

◉ Speeds: 6

◉ Type: Automatic

◉ Consumption: 127 volts

◉ Technology: Sanitizing cycle that eliminates 99.% of bacteria