This Monday, May 1, during the debate of candidates for the governorship of Coahuila, the member of Morena, Armando Guadiana, promised bring the Featherweight singer to the state.

“If the PRI leaves, young peoplefor my… for my… for my hat, which Featherweight will come“said the morenista candidate.

Before this, he assured that in “all the polls”, six out of 10 citizens want the PRI to leave, “including the ones they send to do and pay for.”

He said that it is time to call for a useful vote, pointing out that young people represent the majority vote for the upcoming elections on July 4.

“That what happened to their grandparents, their parents, should not happen to them. That the PRI has passed and they are still 94 years old. Now, in your hands, is the real change,” said the Morenista.