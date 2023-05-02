On May 31, 1989, Atlético Nacional split the history of Colombian clubs in the Copa Libertadores in two. That day, with René Higuita and Albeiro Usuriaga as leading figures, the Greens beat Olimpia from Paraguay 2-0 at El Campín and then, after an eternal definition from the penalty spot, they became the first team in the country to win the trophy most important club on the continent.

This Tuesday, Nacional and Olimpia meet again, this time at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, for the first time in history that they share a group stage of the tournament. The game will be seen on ESPN and Star+, starting at 7 p.m.

The reunion with Olimpia, the foreign team that Nacional has faced on the most occasions in the Copa Libertadores, comes in the middle of a marathon of matches for the greens, who have just played seven games in April and who begin May with three games in six days: on Tuesday against the Paraguayans, on Thursday against América (the game that could not be played due to the violent acts of the green bar, last April 16) and on Sunday, against Boyacá Chicó.

Paulo Autuori, the Nacional coach, arranges the pieces to meet the two objectives. There will be time to improve in the game, since the criticism has been strong. In the Libertadores, the team is the leader of group H, with six points, and in the League, the classic that they beat Medellín on Saturday (1-3) gives them the peace of mind to continue fighting for the classification. He has 25 points and is sixth in the table.

“You have to develop the strategy to take advantage of what Olimpia has as football, the ideas it has. Surely, with four points he will come here as the Paraguayans like: waiting and playing on the opponent’s mistakes. We have to be very calm”, confessed Autuori after winning the classic.

The background between Nacional and Olimpia after the 1989 final

After the 1989 final, Nacional and Olimpia have met in three editions of the tournament. They played two consecutive semifinals, in 1990 and 1991, in which Nacional could not be local in Medellín, due to a Conmebol sanction on Colombian soccer: in the first it played in Santiago de Chile and in the second, in San Cristóbal. The Paraguayans prevailed in both matches, winning the Cup in 1990 and, the following year, losing the final against Colo Colo.

Last year they met again, but in the previous phase of the tournament, in which Nacional showed a poor performance and was eliminated without objection: they lost 3-1 in Asunción and drew 1-1 in Medellín.

Olimpia is also undefeated in this edition of the Libertadores. They drew 1-1 against Melgar in Arequipa and then beat Patronato 1-0 in Asunción. He has a significant loss, that of striker Brian Montenegro, due to a muscle injury.

History will always be important. But the present requires Nacional and Olimpia to win to continue dreaming of another Cup.

