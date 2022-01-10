The reaction of Davide Paitoni’s former colleague, when he read the news that he had killed his 7-year-old child: here are his words

L’former colleague of work of Davide Paitoni, he recounted the assault during the program Countercurrent di Rete 4. Last November, the two had a discussion at work, because as the former colleague himself explained, no one got along with Paitoni.

When he decided to ask him what he had against him, Davide started attacking him with a hard blade utility knife.

The most serious damage from the stabbing was to the left thigh. But then he hit me several times in the back too. I was saved because I had the courage to take the blade with my bare hands.

After the episode, the man was transported in code red to the hospital, where doctors managed to rescue him. He had lost two liters of blood. Today that work colleague moves everyone with his words. When he read that the man who attacked him had killed her 7-year-old boy, cutting his throat, he thought of only one thing:

If I had died he would have gone to jail and that boy would still be alive now.

Davide Paitoni, through his lawyers, had managed to obtain the permission of the judge to see his son on New Year’s Day. Despite being under house arrest for attempted murder and despite the minor’s ex wife and mother already having him reported for ill-treatment.

The man, instead of spending that day with his son, wanted to avenge the woman who had left him. Has cut his throat of their 7-year-old and then hid her little body in the closet. Later, he also tried to kill the woman, who managed to escape and save herself.

After the first interrogation, Davide Paitoni made use of the right not to answer. The Gip of Varese has validated the arrest for the murder charge of little Daniele Paitoni.