Who’s all sitting around the table?

It’s been hitting all week. Negotiations start today in the Swiss city of Geneva: it is almost impossible to be more neutral. In fact, they already started last night, with a business dinner where the chief negotiators measured the temperature of the water (not too high). These are Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his American counterpart Wendy Sherman. In Geneva, only the Americans and the Russians speak to each other.