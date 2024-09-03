Over a decade ago, when The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released, concepts like “game as service” were not yet much talked about and it was not at all a given that a video game would be released and aim to sell again and again for years.

Skyrim was one of the titles that succeeded in this feat, however. It is therefore obvious that Bethesda wants to repeat the same thing with Starfieldespecially in an era where, on the contrary, keeping players inside your video game for years is almost the only thing that matters.

He will certainly do so with Updates and expansionswhich will guarantee further revenue with the installed base already present, but the truth is one: it is necessary to continue to see and attract more players. This is done with discounts, with the support of mods that guarantee replayability and help expand the community, but it is done by offering the game on new platforms as well.

In other words, it is inevitable that Bethesda (and therefore Microsoft) decides to Bringing Starfield to PS5. The solution would also be a Nintendo Switch 2 version, assuming that the hardware is adequate and that the new platform is as resoundingly successful as its predecessor.