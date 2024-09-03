Over a decade ago, when The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released, concepts like “game as service” were not yet much talked about and it was not at all a given that a video game would be released and aim to sell again and again for years.
Skyrim was one of the titles that succeeded in this feat, however. It is therefore obvious that Bethesda wants to repeat the same thing with Starfieldespecially in an era where, on the contrary, keeping players inside your video game for years is almost the only thing that matters.
He will certainly do so with Updates and expansionswhich will guarantee further revenue with the installed base already present, but the truth is one: it is necessary to continue to see and attract more players. This is done with discounts, with the support of mods that guarantee replayability and help expand the community, but it is done by offering the game on new platforms as well.
In other words, it is inevitable that Bethesda (and therefore Microsoft) decides to Bringing Starfield to PS5. The solution would also be a Nintendo Switch 2 version, assuming that the hardware is adequate and that the new platform is as resoundingly successful as its predecessor.
A PS5 version isn’t that crazy after all
A PS5 version of Starfield isn’t such a crazy idea anymore either. Microsoft is slowly becoming a Multi-platform companybecause selling more copies doesn’t suck for anyone and doesn’t do you any harm, especially when what you want to offer is no longer the exclusive product (i.e. the games) but a unique service that others don’t offer (Game Pass, which continues to include many more games than a PS Plus Extra/Premium and with a different approach).
How quickly will it happen? (because it seems too credible that Starfield will arrive on PS5 sooner or later), it depends on many factors. We need to understand at what point the PS5 version of the video game is, always assuming that before the acquisition by Microsoft some work had already been done for this edition of the game. We also need to see how many resources Bethesda can now invest in the port, given that it is taking care of the content already planned for PC and Xbox.
Furthermore, and perhaps it is the most important partit remains to be seen when Microsoft will perceive that the public is ready for an announcement of this type. While it is true that Phil Spencer “runs a company” and has to think about making money, it is also likely that Xbox is precisely calculating the level of discontent of the historical Xbox audience, who are annoyed (without real reason) at the idea that the company is “ceding” part of the catalog to the rival.
But if Starfield wants to continue to grow, it must necessarily arrive on new platforms. We’ve seen that Xbox games on PlayStation sell. Not because they’re Xbox games, but because they’re quality games.
