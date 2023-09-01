Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

In the Bavarian civil war, a peace agreement is a long way off. If Söder gives in, he is threatened with falling after the election. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Look. The FDP calls for the reconstruction of the three most recently shut down nuclear reactors in order to save Germany’s energy supply. CSU boss Söder, who asked for this almost half a year ago, could celebrate the FDP volte in better times as another point victory against the quick releases from the Berlin traffic light. But Söder’s country children are not at all interested in energy security. You are intoxicated by the Hallodri Hubert Aiwanger. Despite accusations of lying and huge gaps in memory, Söder’s feared opponent bathes night after night in the dragon’s blood of the ovations that his fans give him in the beer tents. Only one thing counts for them: Aiwanger stands where Söder sometimes falters.

Leaflet affair: does Söder Aiwanger’s scandal survive?

The CSU boss, certainly not a child of sadness, is for once innocent, but is given the gift of atonement in the state election campaign as if he had to atone for all misdeeds in a political life. Bavaria wonders whether Aiwanger will survive his scandal – but Söder is asking the same question for himself. No matter how he decides in the case of his deputy, the Prime Minister is threatened with bad luck at the ballot box. If he drops the Lower Bavarian people’s tribune, his fans will take revenge with the ballot. But if he keeps him in office, those who insist on decency and honesty in politics will turn away from the CSU. It is questionable whether the CSU will forgive its boss for giving in and an election result of 35 minus X.

Free voters support Aiwanger – Söder in distress

Now one can assume that those whose heart beats for Aiwanger will choose him one way or the other, no matter how Söder decides. He needs to know: After a strong election result, his rival will only really turn up in the next few years. The Free Voters’ Party also seems to have decided to go through thick and thin with its boss, even if it loses its innocence in the process. With his ultimatum to Aiwanger to answer the 25 questions, Söder tried to regain control of the action on Friday. But the prime minister doesn’t have much room for manoeuvre. If Aiwanger is standing, then this time Söder must also be standing. Otherwise he belongs to the cat, and his venerable CSU too.