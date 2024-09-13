IEE admits request for revocation of mandate against Maru

The State Electoral Institute (IEE) admitted a request to begin the process of recalling the mandate of Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván.

The request was sent by citizens Oscar Humberto González Aguirre and Hipólito Meza Borunda.

At the moment, the electoral authority is in the phase of analyzing the suitability of the participation instrument and will have up to 10 business days to make observations. If the request for the procedure meets the requirements set forth, the IEE Council will determine its validity and the possible issuance of the call to gather the signatures required to carry out the public consultation, indicates the legal process in the state’s Citizen Participation Law.

Last April, both citizens had initiated the process before the IEE, however it was rejected, since it was not within the 90-day period from the middle of the constitutional period of the person in charge of the state Executive.

Recently, the Citizen Participation Law was subject to reform in the State Congress.

The reform consists of changing the percentages established in article 54: instead of 5 percent to 10 percent of the electoral roll of Chihuahua, that is, for it to proceed it would go from 150 thousand signatures to 300 thousand, and for the decision to be binding, from one million one hundred thousand to one million 300 thousand signatures.

These new impositions even caused the interruption of the session in which the initiative was being discussed, which was accompanied by a favourable opinion from the Committees.

On September 4, led by Ana Rojas, Martha Serrano, Efrén González and Gerardo Martínez, they entered the Plenary and under the platform began to protest against the reforms to the Law of Citizen Participation that harmonized the state law with the federal law on the subject of mandate revocation.

Among their demands, they specifically demanded that the deputies begin to work to make the percentages and quantities of forms and votes more flexible for carrying out citizen participation exercises in the matter of revocation.