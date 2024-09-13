Now it was the turn of Zacatecas to be part of the love of Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal. The singer shared romantic moments on her social networks photographs of his visit to the homeland of his grandfather, Antonio Aguilar.

Angela Aguilar posted several photos on Instagram images of his getaway to Zacatecas, dwhere the couple entered the Sierra Fría in the picturesque Magical Town of Villanueva, municipality where his grandfather was born.

The photographs show the couple apparently riding horses through the Aguilar family ranch, enjoying the beautiful landscapes that this region of Zacatecas offers.

In one of the images, you can see Angela and Christian embracing each other with the impressive mountainous surroundings as a backdrop. They also show another photograph in which they are both riding a quad bike crossing a river.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don’t miss our latest news

Aguilar’s Instagram post, captioned “Zacatecas with my love,” has been widely celebrated by her followers, garnering more than 300,000 likes and numerous congratulatory comments.

Angela showed off her husband in Zacatecas (photo: Screenshot)

Angela Aguilar and Nodal were caught enjoying a romantic walk in Zacatecas

Recently and before Angela shared her photographs in Zacatecas with her husband Christian Nodal, the couple was captured taking a romantic walk through the community of Tayahua, in the municipality of Villanueva.

The newlyweds were seen enjoying a ride on a quad bike, with Angela at the wheel and Christian as co-pilot. The photo was shared on social media, where it immediately went viral.

Angela Aguilar and Nodal were caught enjoying a romantic walk in Zacatecas (Photo: Facebook)

In addition, an image has been spread of a lucky fan who met the couple and took the opportunity to take a photo with Christian Nodal.