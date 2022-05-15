After the budgetary problems suffered at the end of last year by the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) analyzes the impact of the cuts proposed by the local deputy of Morena Carlos Hernandez to reduce costs, thereby eliminating five technical areas.

In this framework, the president of the IECM, Patricia Avendanoasked the Congress of Mexico City this Friday for more time to carry out the analysis before implementing Hernández’s proposal, in order to carry out the technical analysis that would begin in June and whose results would be received by the legislative body at the end of September.

“We think it has to do from a more detailed analytical approach, from a perspective that both could be affected (the Institute) or how we could reorganize the areas,” he said.

And it is that in this regard the counselor Mauricio Huesca He stressed that the cut that the legislators requested would cause problems in the management and organization of the IECM, especially in the electoral issue.

In this regard, he recalled that the electoral body of Gentleman had problems with his Preliminary Results Program precisely for concentrating many tasks in an administrative area, which in turn led to challenges, as well as the dismissal of various directors.

The reform to the Code of Electoral Institutions and Procedures proposes to abolish the Technical Control Units, Links with External Organizations, Gender and Human Rights, Archive Techniques, Logistics and Attention to Decentralized Bodies and the Training and Development Center. Then redistribute the tasks they perform to other areas.

They ask the IECM for help

On the other hand, this Friday neighbors of Saint Ursula Coapain the mayor’s office Coyoacanasked the IECM to organize an alternative consultation on the works of the Aztec Stadium Complexdue to the lack of veracity in what has already been done twice by the Ministry of the Environment (Headquarters).

Likewise, with the petition, as they delimited, they will seek to throw out the project, making it binding, after they accused various irregularities, such as the resignation of the head of Impact Assessment and Environmental Regulation, for which the consultation was carried out even before he issue impact statements.

Similarly, although the corresponding permits have not yet been granted, the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) has already given the endorsement for the connections and to provide service to the hotel and the shopping center that will be built next to the Aztec stadiumWhile the Sedema already issued mitigation measures impact, among which the construction of a mineshaft water works and other five for reinjecting the liquid into groundwater, or use the ceilings set to collect rain water and take advantage of it.