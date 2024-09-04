The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has set two options for visa violators who have exceeded the period of residence specified in their visas, to benefit from the grace period it announced until October 30.

She stated that if the violating visitor wishes to join a new job, the employer must apply for a new work permit service from the ministry or the authority, depending on the establishment’s affiliation. The second option is to leave, in which case, he must apply for an exit permit service through the authority’s systems.

Regarding whether the decision to exempt fines and fees for residency and visa violators, within the announced period, includes people who entered the country illegally, the Authority confirmed that the grace period decision does not include infiltrators, and they must review the Department of Violators and Foreigners Affairs.

She stressed the application of the law and the imposition of fines and fees on violators who did not regularize their status within the specified period, noting that it provides many services during the period, including issuing an exit permit, renewing residency, issuing residency for newborns (born in the country), issuing a new visa (work or residency), amending the status on a valid visa, and issuing residency for visa violators (work – residency).

The Authority stated that if the violator wishes to leave the country, in the presence of the biometric fingerprint previously, he submits a request for an exit permit, and the permit is issued directly. However, if the fingerprint is not present, he is directed to visit the fingerprint centers, and the permit is issued after the procedures are completed.

It is noteworthy that the categories required to have fingerprints are visa holders aged 15 years and above.

The exempted categories include holders of an Emirati ID from the residency category, those who previously had an Emirati ID, children under the age of 15, and cases in which it is not possible to capture a ten-fingerprint.

After submitting the exit permit application, the beneficiary will be directed to visit the following centers:

Visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi: All service centers that have biometric fingerprint capture devices (Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam, Shahama).

Visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai: Service Center in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector (Al Aweer).

Visas issued by the General Directorates of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in the rest of the Emirates: All service centers that have biometric fingerprint capture devices.

The Authority called on violators to take the initiative to amend their status within the specified period, noting that the decision includes many other advantages, including exemption from fees (residency and visa cancellation fees, “work interruption” report filing fees, departure fees, and fees for issuing, cancelling and extending the departure permit).

The violator is allowed to leave the country after settling his status without having to stamp the ban on entry into the country.

She stressed that through the decision to grant a grace period to violators, she seeks to achieve a set of goals, including providing a flexible legal environment that contributes to enhancing social and economic security and stability, promoting the values ​​of respect for the law, tolerance, compassion and social cohesion, highlighting the civilized face and enhancing the human identity of the UAE, supporting violators and helping them correct their situations through flexible and facilitated procedures, and enabling violators to obtain their rights and exit safely or live and work in the country.

