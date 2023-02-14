The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security called on all travelers to and from the United Arab Emirates to disclose their possession of cash and the equivalent of bearer negotiable financial instruments, precious metals and stones of value in case it exceeds the maximum allowable amount of 60 thousand dirhams. UAE or its equivalent in foreign currencies.

According to the disclosure system in the UAE, each family member over the age of 18, while traveling to and from the country, has the right to carry an amount not exceeding 60,000 dirhams or its equivalent in foreign currency without disclosing it, while it is necessary to disclose more than The aforementioned limit is through the “Afsah” system or other disclosure systems approved at the country’s border crossings. What is carried by passengers under the age of 18, including children and adolescents, is added to an accompanying adult family member, provided that the total amount or financial products in their combined possession does not exceed 60,000 dirhams.

The authority had launched the electronic system “Afseh” to disclose cash amounts and cash equivalents in the possession of travelers, in both its electronic version via the website, and the smart version through the smart phone application, to enable travelers to complete the disclosure process and register their data easily and from anywhere in a few minutes before and during their travel in Within the framework of its keenness to provide a safe and comfortable travel journey for travelers to and from the country.

The Director General of Customs at the Authority, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, said that the “Afseh” system aims to ensure the security of travelers and preserve their money, by regulating the mechanisms that allow the entry or exit of money into and out of the country, in line with international laws and standards, and in line with the state’s directives. And its legislation, which enhances the country’s competitiveness and consolidates its position at the regional and global levels, indicating that the mechanism for disclosing cash amounts does not include imposing any taxes or fees on travelers in return for this service.

He added that travelers’ awareness of the objectives of disclosing cash amounts and their equivalents in the event that they exceed the limit permitted by law, and their awareness of the importance of the disclosure system in enhancing the efficiency, appropriateness and financial transparency of the state, will contribute to the success of the system and will accelerate the pace of achieving the desired security and economic goals, in addition to providing The time and effort of travelers, improving the quality of life of society, and developing the work system through the availability of the highest standards and quality of global financial services, in addition to employing modern technologies to serve travelers and provide them with proactive services.

The disclosure system in the country determined the penalties for violators, whereby a customs fine is imposed in accordance with the unified customs law, or the traveler and seizures are referred to the competent law enforcement agencies based on cases and their recurrence, as cooperation in implementing this system includes various institutions and agencies directly related to the fields of travel.