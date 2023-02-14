The earthquake occurred at 3:16 pm local time (an hour earlier with us) in Gorj district. The epicenter of the quake was 40 kilometers deep in the Oltenia region, 56 kilometers northeast of the city of Drobeta-Turnu Severin on the Danube River, which also forms the border with Serbia.
According to local media, the earthquake was felt as far as the capital Bucharest, 250 kilometers to the east. They report two aftershocks, but no damage or casualties. The first aftershock occurred at 15:26 local time at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.4. The second aftershock occurred at 3:29 PM at a depth of 5 km and had a magnitude of 3.5.
An earthquake also occurred in Gorj district on Monday. The magnitude 5.2 was followed by four aftershocks in less than an hour.
