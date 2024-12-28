Celebrate the New Year’s Eve at homesurrounded by our loved ones, has a special charm, until we start to think about the New Year’s Eve dinner menu. A dinner of this magnitude is an excellent opportunity to display our skills in the kitchen, although why fool ourselves, it can also be a stressful situation if we don’t know what to prepare. Luckily, in Spain we have a multitude of typical products that sell themselves.

All good New Year’s Eve menu Start with the appetizers. These canapés are so delicious that we must know how to stop in time so as not to fill up before reaching the first course.

Five easy appetizers for New Year’s Eve

The canapés They play a fundamental role on any New Year’s Eve table. Along with classic items like seafood, grapes, and cheese platter, these little bites are quick to make and delicious.

1. Fig canapés with goat cheese and honey

Fig canapes with goat cheese Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fig canapés with goat cheese and honey are a delicious combination of sweet and salty flavors. If you don’t like figs, you can change it with another fruit or even without anything: just with honey and goat cheese.

Ingredients for canapés with goat cheese

You can also change the honey for jam, to get that delicious sweet flavor with the goat cheese; or goat cheese with sobrasada (and honey) and a little chopped almonds.

Toasts

Figs

goat cheese

Honey

How to prepare canapés with goat cheese and honey

Wash the figs and cut them into not very thick slices. Spread each slice of bread with goat cheese. Place a slice of fig on top. Drizzle a little honey over the figs.

2. Cheese and walnut pancakes

Mini pancakes. iStockphoto

If the toasts seem too hard, the base can also be made with the same ingredients as the breakfast pancakes.

Ingredients for cheese and walnut pancakes

They can be cooked directly in the pan or made to normal size and then using a mold to make the mini pancakes.

125 grams of flour

250 ml milk

2 large eggs

Camembert

How to make cheese and walnut pancakes

Beat the eggs, flour and milk with a mixer. ​Coat the pan with oil. Pour the mixture evenly and turn when it is set. Repeat the process until the mixture is gone. Put the pancake bases and spread them with Camembert cheese and a walnut on top of each one.





3. Avocado and shrimp tartlets

Avocado tartlets. iStockphoto

Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most delicious. You can buy the tartlets ready-made or make them yourself with shortcrust or puff pastry.

Ingredients for avocado and shrimp tartlets

Miniature tartlets

1 large ripe avocado

200 grams of peeled and cooked shrimp

Juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or fresh cream

Pink or cocktail sauce (optional)

salt and pepper

coriander leaves

How to make avocado tartlets, step by step

Place the tartlets on a tray. Peel and pit the avocado, and in a bowl, mash it with a fork until you obtain a puree. Add the lemon juice to prevent it from oxidizing and turning brown. Chop the cooked shrimp into small pieces. Add the chopped shrimp to the mashed avocado. Mix with mayonnaise or fresh cream to give it creaminess. Season. Fill each tartlet with the mixture and put some cilantro on top to decorate.





4. Pâté and apple canapé

Pâté and apple canapé. iStockphoto

This appetizer mixes the fatty creaminess of the pâté with the freshness of the apple. A delicious option to add to the New Year’s Eve canape board.

Ingredients for pâté canapes

It is an excellent option for an elegant and easy-to-prepare appetizer at dinners and gatherings.

Crispy toasts for canapés

Pate

An apple, better if it has a slight acidity

lemon juice

Olive oil

How to make pâté and apple canapés

Wash and cut the apple into thin slices. To prevent them from oxidizing, you can sprinkle them lightly with lemon juice. Spread a layer of pâté on each toast. Place a slice of apple on top of the pâté on each slice





5. Salmon and Philadelphia cheese canapé

Salmon and cheese canapés. iStockphoto

The smoked salmon canapes They are a classic appetizer on any table. In addition, they are perfect as a New Year’s Eve appetizer, as they combine the softness of cream cheese and the flavor of salmon, along with the fresh touch of dill.

Ingredients for salmon canapes

These are the basic ingredients to make salmon and Philadelphia cheese canapés, but you can also add crushed onion or caviar.

Smoked salmon in thin slices

Crustless sliced ​​bread

Philadelphia Cheese

fresh dill

How to make salmon canapes

The base of these canapés is sliced ​​bread, so it is important to make them just before taking them out, so that the bread does not become soft.

Lightly toast the slices of bread and cut them with a mold. Spread the Philadelphia cheese. Add the salmon over the cheese. Add fresh dill on top.





Blueberry foie gras and chutney



Blueberry foie gras and chutney. iStockphoto

Without a doubt, these are one of those recipes that bring out all your innovation and creation. This cranberry and chutney foie gras, a delicious recipe that will elevate any Christmas event to the top.

Ingredients for blueberry foie gras and chutney

4 slices of bread.

150 grams of blueberries.

2 glasses of strawberry or raspberry jelly.

150 grams of ‘micuit’ foie.

3 tablespoons of brown sugar.

1 splash of balsamic vinegar.

1 pinch of cinnamon.

1 pinch of dried ginger.

1 pinch of cloves.

1 pinch of anise.

How to make foie gras canapés

Hydrate the gelatin, heat the strawberry puree with sugar and lemon, add the gelatin, mix well and cool in a mold until it solidifies. Meanwhile, prepare the chutney, cook cranberries with sugar, vinegar, ginger and spices in a pot until you obtain a jam-like texture: let it cool. While both things cool, lightly toast the bread to give it a crispy texture, without overdoing it. Cut the foie and gelatin into equal portions to facilitate assembly. Place the foie on the bread, add a piece of gelatin and finish with a teaspoon of blueberry chutney. To decorate the dish, you can put some whole blueberries at the top of the snack.





