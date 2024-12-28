Celebrate the New Year’s Eve at homesurrounded by our loved ones, has a special charm, until we start to think about the New Year’s Eve dinner menu. A dinner of this magnitude is an excellent opportunity to display our skills in the kitchen, although why fool ourselves, it can also be a stressful situation if we don’t know what to prepare. Luckily, in Spain we have a multitude of typical products that sell themselves.
All good New Year’s Eve menu Start with the appetizers. These canapés are so delicious that we must know how to stop in time so as not to fill up before reaching the first course.
Five easy appetizers for New Year’s Eve
The canapés They play a fundamental role on any New Year’s Eve table. Along with classic items like seafood, grapes, and cheese platter, these little bites are quick to make and delicious.
1. Fig canapés with goat cheese and honey
Fig canapés with goat cheese and honey are a delicious combination of sweet and salty flavors. If you don’t like figs, you can change it with another fruit or even without anything: just with honey and goat cheese.
Ingredients for canapés with goat cheese
You can also change the honey for jam, to get that delicious sweet flavor with the goat cheese; or goat cheese with sobrasada (and honey) and a little chopped almonds.
- Toasts
- Figs
- goat cheese
- Honey
How to prepare canapés with goat cheese and honey
- Wash the figs and cut them into not very thick slices.
- Spread each slice of bread with goat cheese.
- Place a slice of fig on top.
- Drizzle a little honey over the figs.
2. Cheese and walnut pancakes
If the toasts seem too hard, the base can also be made with the same ingredients as the breakfast pancakes.
Ingredients for cheese and walnut pancakes
They can be cooked directly in the pan or made to normal size and then using a mold to make the mini pancakes.
- 125 grams of flour
- 250 ml milk
- 2 large eggs
- Camembert
How to make cheese and walnut pancakes
- Beat the eggs, flour and milk with a mixer.
- Coat the pan with oil.
- Pour the mixture evenly and turn when it is set.
- Repeat the process until the mixture is gone.
- Put the pancake bases and spread them with Camembert cheese and a walnut on top of each one.
3. Avocado and shrimp tartlets
Sometimes the simplest ideas are the most delicious. You can buy the tartlets ready-made or make them yourself with shortcrust or puff pastry.
Ingredients for avocado and shrimp tartlets
- Miniature tartlets
- 1 large ripe avocado
- 200 grams of peeled and cooked shrimp
- Juice of half a lemon
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise or fresh cream
- Pink or cocktail sauce (optional)
- salt and pepper
- coriander leaves
How to make avocado tartlets, step by step
- Place the tartlets on a tray.
- Peel and pit the avocado, and in a bowl, mash it with a fork until you obtain a puree. Add the lemon juice to prevent it from oxidizing and turning brown.
- Chop the cooked shrimp into small pieces.
- Add the chopped shrimp to the mashed avocado.
- Mix with mayonnaise or fresh cream to give it creaminess.
- Season.
- Fill each tartlet with the mixture and put some cilantro on top to decorate.
4. Pâté and apple canapé
This appetizer mixes the fatty creaminess of the pâté with the freshness of the apple. A delicious option to add to the New Year’s Eve canape board.
Ingredients for pâté canapes
It is an excellent option for an elegant and easy-to-prepare appetizer at dinners and gatherings.
- Crispy toasts for canapés
- Pate
- An apple, better if it has a slight acidity
- lemon juice
- Olive oil
How to make pâté and apple canapés
- Wash and cut the apple into thin slices. To prevent them from oxidizing, you can sprinkle them lightly with lemon juice.
- Spread a layer of pâté on each toast.
- Place a slice of apple on top of the pâté on each slice
5. Salmon and Philadelphia cheese canapé
The smoked salmon canapes They are a classic appetizer on any table. In addition, they are perfect as a New Year’s Eve appetizer, as they combine the softness of cream cheese and the flavor of salmon, along with the fresh touch of dill.
Ingredients for salmon canapes
These are the basic ingredients to make salmon and Philadelphia cheese canapés, but you can also add crushed onion or caviar.
- Smoked salmon in thin slices
- Crustless sliced bread
- Philadelphia Cheese
- fresh dill
How to make salmon canapes
The base of these canapés is sliced bread, so it is important to make them just before taking them out, so that the bread does not become soft.
- Lightly toast the slices of bread and cut them with a mold.
- Spread the Philadelphia cheese.
- Add the salmon over the cheese.
- Add fresh dill on top.
Blueberry foie gras and chutney
Without a doubt, these are one of those recipes that bring out all your innovation and creation. This cranberry and chutney foie gras, a delicious recipe that will elevate any Christmas event to the top.
Ingredients for blueberry foie gras and chutney
- 4 slices of bread.
- 150 grams of blueberries.
- 2 glasses of strawberry or raspberry jelly.
- 150 grams of ‘micuit’ foie.
- 3 tablespoons of brown sugar.
- 1 splash of balsamic vinegar.
- 1 pinch of cinnamon.
- 1 pinch of dried ginger.
- 1 pinch of cloves.
- 1 pinch of anise.
How to make foie gras canapés
- Hydrate the gelatin, heat the strawberry puree with sugar and lemon, add the gelatin, mix well and cool in a mold until it solidifies.
- Meanwhile, prepare the chutney, cook cranberries with sugar, vinegar, ginger and spices in a pot until you obtain a jam-like texture: let it cool.
- While both things cool, lightly toast the bread to give it a crispy texture, without overdoing it.
- Cut the foie and gelatin into equal portions to facilitate assembly.
- Place the foie on the bread, add a piece of gelatin and finish with a teaspoon of blueberry chutney. To decorate the dish, you can put some whole blueberries at the top of the snack.
