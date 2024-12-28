In Spain, more than 40,000 new cases of colorectal canceraccording to data from the Cancer Observatory of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. This alarming figure means that it is one of the most frequently diagnosed tumors in both sexes. In addition, it is the second most common in men behind prostate cancer, and also the second in women behind breast cancer.

With such figures, it seems clear that we have to take this disease very seriously, which, according to experts, has quite obvious symptoms that can help us detect it in time and increase the chances of saving a life. This tumor, colorectal (90 percent curable if detected in time), is the second cause of death in the world, behind lung cancer.

Colonoscopy: a simple diagnostic test

Image of a colonoscopy. @Kzenon (iStock).

Oncologists actively and passively repeat the symptoms that could warn us that colorectal cancer has made an appearance. Although these are not definitive signs, which could be due to many other problems, it is important that, when we detect these warnings, Let’s go to the doctor to rule out any tumor.

Specifically, the American oncologist Waqqas Taia colorectal tumor specialist in New York, has released a list of five warning signs to take into account. If we observe them, the doctor advises going immediately to the family doctor to request a colonoscopy to confirm or rule out the serious health problem. “This imaging test is very simple and can save your life,” explains the expert.





Colorectal cancer symptoms to look out for

Anemia present in an analysis is one of the signs that could warn of colorectal cancer. iStockphoto

The first warning sign that Dr. Tai points out is thin stools. If we notice that our stools are as thin as a brush, we should go to the doctor, since it could be a sign of a tumor in the rectum that obstructs intestinal transit.

The blood in stool It is another worrying sign, and it will never be something ‘normal’. In this case, it must be the specialist who assesses the cause through tests. Anemia, of course, is another symptom. The lack of iron in the blood It can occur for several reasons, but we must rule out the tumor first since it is a sign that accompanies cancer in up to 70 percent of cases.

So much prolonged constipation such as diarrheaas well as the combination of both, are another alarm signal that must be investigated by colonoscopy. Finally, the fifth symptom is a weight loss, fever and sweats nocturnal “If you eat but lose weight, have fever spikes during the day and sweat uncontrollably at night, go to the doctor,” concludes the doctor.

