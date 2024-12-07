Play of lights on the façade of the Notre Dame Cathedral, on the night of Thursday, December 5

After the fire in April 2019, the reconstruction of the Gothic monument has been a great national adventure The absence of Pope Francis marks the solemn inauguration of Saturday, with a liturgy and numerous leaders. The first official mass will be celebrated on Sunday





The contrast between the beautiful interior and the very black exterior of the Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the matrices of the religious and cultural foundation of our civilization, on the eve of its official and solemn reopening, spectacularly illuminates the great …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only