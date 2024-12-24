Icíar went to First Dates a few years agobut he didn’t find love, so this Monday he tried again, to see if he had better luck than in the past.

Carlos Sobera, as soon as he saw her, told her: “How do you sound to me, you were already here”. The diner answered affirmatively: “Since then I haven’t met anyone who interests me.”

“I like to look good both when I wake up and when I go to bed, I need my treatments, my monthly care… it’s something I like to do,” confessed the flight attendant.

Icíar and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

And she added that “I am 31 years old and I am ready to lay the nest. I have become very romantic and in this time I have matured. “I’m looking for a relationship like the one in Disney stories, with a happy ending.”

His date was Santi, who defined himself as “a fun, positive person, a good companion, I have values…”. As soon as he saw him, Icíar told Matías Roure, the program’s bartender: “It’s okay, it’s very attractive”.





The Argentine greeted his compatriot effusively across the bar before starting to chat with his partner for the night before moving to the table for dinner.

During the evening they chatted about Tenerife, where Santi lived and where the Gipuzkoan woman used to go divingso he knew the island very well.

They both exchanged compliments and They couldn’t help laughing when they told each other what they did for a living.since she was a flight attendant and he worked at the Tenerife South airport.

Icíar and Santi, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

After dinner, they went to the private room, where they gave free rein to their passionmaking it very clear what the outcome of the appointment would be in the final decision.

The Argentine was the first to admit that he would have a second date with Icíar because “I liked how everything turned out and I want to do it again”. She, for her part, agreed with him: “I want to discover many things about Santi.”