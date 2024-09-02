The National Center of Meteorology announced that the autumn season begins astronomically in the country on September 23, when the sun is perpendicular to the equator, then it appears to head south towards the Tropic of Capricorn.

He pointed out that the coming period will witness a gradual weakening and decline in the impact of the seasonal Indian depression, with the country continuing to be affected by the extension of thermal depressions from the middle of the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively active winds that stir up dust, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility at times. The opportunity remains available for the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall, especially in the eastern region, and its impact may extend to some internal areas of the country.

According to the center, the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system, accompanied by an extension of a high pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather is clear to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing in the east and south in the afternoon, becoming humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust during the day, and the sea is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and very turbulent to turbulent waves, becoming medium waves in the afternoon in the Sea of ​​Oman.